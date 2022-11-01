Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,011 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,962,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 207,063 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,101,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 338,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,594,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

HLF opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

