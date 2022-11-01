Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,929 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

NYSE RKT opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,669,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 942,200 shares of company stock worth $7,065,518. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

