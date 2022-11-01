Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $385,000 Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 74.96%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

