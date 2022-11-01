Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $418,000 Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.