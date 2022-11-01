Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 223,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CNA opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.