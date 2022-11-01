Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,581,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 260,849 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,918,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWKS opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,597 shares of company stock valued at $606,337. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

