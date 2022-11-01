Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Schneider National by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

