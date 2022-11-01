Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $309,000 in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ DH opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -47.82.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.