Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UWM were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

UWM Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE UWMC opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $303.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

UWM Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.