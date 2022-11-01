Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Makes New Investment in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in WeWork by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after buying an additional 3,304,965 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in WeWork by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,119 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in WeWork by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 760,509 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WE opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. WeWork Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

