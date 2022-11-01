Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 11,180 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hayward were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

