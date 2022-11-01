Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Yaniv Carmi Sells 130,626 Shares of Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 130,626 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £457,191 ($552,429.92).

Tremor International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:TRMR opened at GBX 340 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £495.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,172.41. Tremor International Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 824 ($9.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

