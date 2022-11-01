TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

