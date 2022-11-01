Truist Financial Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

NYSE EW opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after buying an additional 320,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

