UBS Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $475.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DECK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.36.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $349.93 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $448.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

