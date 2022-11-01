UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.72.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UDR

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in UDR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.