Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.