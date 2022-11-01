Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head to Head Comparison

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -16.16% -38.46% -8.81% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 3.51 -$56.24 million ($0.74) -18.18 Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 12.38 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Upwork and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Upwork and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 7 0 2.78 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus target price of $23.27, indicating a potential upside of 73.03%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Upwork on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. The company also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. In addition, it provides blockchain technology services, which includes designing and developing digital asset transaction platforms, digital asset quantitative investment software, and other innovative and derivative services based on blockchain technologies; and cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

