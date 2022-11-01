Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,214,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

