US Bancorp DE Acquires 389 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $168,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

