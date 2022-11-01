US Bancorp DE Acquires 873 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

