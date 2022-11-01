US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 336.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDV opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

