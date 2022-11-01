US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.