US Bancorp DE Buys 279 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

