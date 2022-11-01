US Bancorp DE Buys 904 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Timken were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Timken by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

