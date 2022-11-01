US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,659,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,918,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

