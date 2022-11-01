US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $56,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $8,475,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.