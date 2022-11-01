US Bancorp DE Has $617,000 Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TrueBlue by 10.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

In other TrueBlue news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TrueBlue Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TBI opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $643.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.