US Bancorp DE Has $631,000 Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 540.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

