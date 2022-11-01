US Bancorp DE Has $641,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

