US Bancorp DE Has $657,000 Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,582,000 after acquiring an additional 514,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 485,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $187.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.67.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

