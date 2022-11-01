US Bancorp DE Has $674,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average is $232.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

