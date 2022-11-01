US Bancorp DE Has $681,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 555.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,507.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,507.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.48.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.73. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

