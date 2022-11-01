US Bancorp DE Has $684,000 Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 114,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.