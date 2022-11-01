US Bancorp DE Has $689,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maximus were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,604,000 after buying an additional 408,672 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 4.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Maximus by 230.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Maximus by 16.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 10.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MMS opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

