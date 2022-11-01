US Bancorp DE Has $689,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

