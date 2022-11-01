US Bancorp DE Has $703,000 Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Targa Resources by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 488.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

