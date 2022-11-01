US Bancorp DE Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

TechTarget stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 169.87 and a beta of 1.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

