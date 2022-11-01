US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -105.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $78.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

