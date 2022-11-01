US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 109.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Invesco Trading Down 0.6 %

IVZ opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 15.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

