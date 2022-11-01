US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,059,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 521,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

