US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

