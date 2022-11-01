US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 193,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 96,060 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

LUMN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

