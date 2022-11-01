US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,836,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 98,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

