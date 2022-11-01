US Bancorp DE Purchases 122 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cable One were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 105.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Cowen lifted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,575.00.

Cable One Stock Down 1.9 %

CABO stock opened at $859.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $956.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,172.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $730.44 and a 52 week high of $1,869.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

