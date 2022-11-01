US Bancorp DE Purchases 512 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 350,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of R opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

