US Bancorp DE Purchases 95 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waters were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 27.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 28.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Shares of WAT opened at $299.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

