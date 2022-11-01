US Bancorp DE Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1,841.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 325.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

