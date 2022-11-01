US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2,549.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Griffon were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Griffon by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

