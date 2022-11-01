US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Primerica were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

